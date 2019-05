Roger Wayne Sadler, a native of Lone Pine, La. and a resident of Maringouin, La., he passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1:59 am at Baton Rouge General Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was 80 years old, a U.S. Army Veteran, a retired Instrument Technician and a member of Local 198. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Olive Hatch Sadler; daughter, Katie Bellelo (Robert); sons, David Sadler (Desiree'), John Sadler (Peggy); grandchildren, Cristy Grimmett, Robbie Bellelo, Tina Martin, Jonathan, Destiny, Andrew, Crystal and Caleb Sadler; nine great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and one brother; grandson, Bubba Bellelo. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in Livonia on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6 pm until 9 pm and on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Erwinville Baptist Church from 9 am until religious services at 11 am. Services will be conducted by Rev. Tyler Saucier and entombment will follow at Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum in Maringouin, La.