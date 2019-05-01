Roger Wayne Sadler, a native of Lone Pine, La. and a resident of Maringouin, La., he passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1:59 am at Baton Rouge General Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was 80 years old, a U.S. Army Veteran, a retired Instrument Technician and a member of Local 198. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Olive Hatch Sadler; daughter, Katie Bellelo (Robert); sons, David Sadler (Desiree'), John Sadler (Peggy); grandchildren, Cristy Grimmett, Robbie Bellelo, Tina Martin, Jonathan, Destiny, Andrew, Crystal and Caleb Sadler; nine great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and one brother; grandson, Bubba Bellelo. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in Livonia on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6 pm until 9 pm and on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Erwinville Baptist Church from 9 am until religious services at 11 am. Services will be conducted by Rev. Tyler Saucier and entombment will follow at Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum in Maringouin, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019