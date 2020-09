Or Copy this URL to Share

Rogers Brown, 66, of Donaldsonville, LA., departed this life on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at The Carpenters House in Baton Rouge, LA. Visiting at Hambricks Family Mortuary on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. until religious service time 11 a.m.

