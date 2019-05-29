Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rogers Joseph DeCuir. View Sign Service Information A. Wesley's Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr Maringouin , LA 70757 (225)-625-2383 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Church Lakeland , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rogers, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully at his residence with his family by his side on May 26, 2019 at the age of 76. He was a Vietnam 1st Air Calvary Division Airmobile E-5 Sargent that received "The Bronze Star Medal" for Meritorious Achievement in Ground Operations Against Hostile Forces. He also received "The Air Medal" for Meritorious Achievement while participating in "Aerial Flight." His Platoon was called "Hell on Wheels." He was a resident of Erwinville, LA and a native of Lakeland, LA. Visiting will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, Lakeland, LA on Friday May 31, 2019 from 9.a.m. until mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Officiating Father Todd Lloyd. Interment will be at Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. He is survived by his Wife Alveria M. DeCuir, Daughter India DeCuir, three Grandchildren Brent, Dimond and Romello DeCuir all of Erwinville, LA Sisters Patricia (Eddie) Davis Las Vegas Nevada, Stella (Charles) Gremillion and Michelle (Darryl) Louis Erwinvile, LA, a Godchild Tony Davis Las Vegas, Nevada, numerous Nieces, Nephews and other relatives. He was proceeded in death by his parents Ernest and Ida Ricard DeCuir and sister Mary Maxine DeCuir. Pallbearers will be Brent DeCuir, Romello DeCuir, Anthony Marshall, Nathan Wright, Wilbert Wright and Willard Wright. Our family will like to give special thanks to Dr. Adrian Landry and Dr. Gary Field of the Baton Rouge Clinic, Dr. Jeffery Hyde of LA. Cardiology Associates, Dr. London Guidry of Vascular Surgery Associates, Dr. Basireddy Mahesh of Renal Associates. Our family would like to give a very special thanks to his care team of Fresenius Kidney Care Center of West Port in Port Allen, LA and Audubon Hospice Care Baton Rouge, LA. Professional Services Entrusted To A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 31, 2019

