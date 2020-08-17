Roland Alexander Comeaux, 93, a native and resident of Pierre Part, LA, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Roland was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He had a passion for people, sharing memories from the olden days and talking to others about their family history. Roland worked as a barber in Pierre Part for 67 years. He was well known for giving bubble gum to all his customers which they truly enjoyed. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 74 years, Mercedes LeBlanc Comeaux; four children, Rhonda Comeaux, Merwin Comeaux (Faye), Nelson Comeaux and Eric Comeaux (Loretta); four grandchildren, Betsey LeBlanc (Kevin), Steven Comeaux (Jennifer), Ginger Bryan (Timmy) and Garrett Comeaux (Macy); six great grandchildren, Jacob and Reed LeBlanc, Gabrielle and Eli Vaughn and Katlyn and Hailey Comeaux. He is preceded in death by his parents, Uylsse and Clemence Giroir Comeaux and his three siblings, Howard Comeaux, Ronald Comeaux and Alice Alleman. Due to current circumstance with COVID19 the service for Roland will be private.

