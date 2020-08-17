1/1
Roland Alexander Comeaux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roland Alexander Comeaux, 93, a native and resident of Pierre Part, LA, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Roland was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He had a passion for people, sharing memories from the olden days and talking to others about their family history. Roland worked as a barber in Pierre Part for 67 years. He was well known for giving bubble gum to all his customers which they truly enjoyed. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 74 years, Mercedes LeBlanc Comeaux; four children, Rhonda Comeaux, Merwin Comeaux (Faye), Nelson Comeaux and Eric Comeaux (Loretta); four grandchildren, Betsey LeBlanc (Kevin), Steven Comeaux (Jennifer), Ginger Bryan (Timmy) and Garrett Comeaux (Macy); six great grandchildren, Jacob and Reed LeBlanc, Gabrielle and Eli Vaughn and Katlyn and Hailey Comeaux. He is preceded in death by his parents, Uylsse and Clemence Giroir Comeaux and his three siblings, Howard Comeaux, Ronald Comeaux and Alice Alleman. Due to current circumstance with COVID19 the service for Roland will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
134 Houmas Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
2254738122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved