A resident of Baton Rouge for the past 63 years, Roland passed away at The Pearl at Jamestown on Friday, Sept 27, 2019. Born in 1931, he spent his younger years in River Grove, IL and attended Northern Illinois University in DeKalb before joining the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He married his beloved 'Max' when stationed at Lackland AFB, San Antonio in 1954. After discharge, he graduated with honors from the University of Southern Mississippi and started his 30 year career at Dow USA. He was sent to Baton Rouge during the startup of their flagship facility in Plaquemine, with his career culminating as their Head of Public Relations and Head of Governmental Affairs offices. He is survived by: daughter Valerie (Stanton Wesley) VanNatta, of Houston; grandson, John (Elizabeth) VanNatta of Houston, great granddaughter Sloane VanNatta and Claire VanNatta; granddaughter Tara (Charles) Ellis of Terrell, Texas and great granddaughter Abigail Ellis; son Paul Carson of Arnaudville and wife Helena Carson of Bagni di Lucca, Italy; granddaughters, Gemma Carson of Bagni di Lucca, Italy and Violet Carson of London, England. He is also survived by: half-sister Cathy (Tracy) Hunt of Elmhurst, IL; half-brother Lee (Victoria) Carson, Ireland; nephews - Gary (Jackie) Carson of Bland, W.Va.; Gordon G. Carson, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Nieces, Janet (Bruce) Minale of Mount Prospect, IL; Jean Carson, Moab, UT; Joan Carson and Joy Carson of Chicago, IL; Linda Masterson (Bob Wilkison) with daughter Jeanne (Jeff) Nelson of Chicago, IL. Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Geneva Anna Maxwell 'Max' Carson; his daughter, Anna Christine Carson; brother, Gordon 'Kit' Carson; brother Gil 'Sonny' Carson; and parents Gordon Roy Carson and Nellie Woolsey Dunlap. A special thank you to J.H. and Pat Martin, Lisa Lehr and the Lehr/Fellin family, the staffs at The Pearl at Jamestown and The Hospice of Baton Rouge. Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m., until service in the chapel at 11 a.m., conducted by Rabbi Barry Weinstein. Internment will be private.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2019