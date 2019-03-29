Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland J. 'Frenchy' LeBlanc. View Sign

He never came across a stranger; everyone was just a friend he hadn't met yet. Roland J. "Frenchy" LeBlanc a native of Klotzville and a resident of Baton Rouge passed away Monday March 25, 2019 at the age of 74. He was a parishioner and an usher at St Patrick's Catholic Church and also a member of the Communications Workers of America (CWA). Roland was stationed at Hahn Airforce Base while serving in the US Air Force where he made lifelong friends. He later worked for South Central Bell and AT&T for 37 years. He loved hunting, fishing, bowling, pool, and Miller Lite. He is survived by his wife Robin LeBlanc; children Lori (John) Manha, Dawn Miller, R. J. (Mallie) Leblanc, and Jodi Johnson; grandchildren Tristan, Tannis, and Carson Manha, Lane Stokes, Preston Hulse, and Knighten and Rylan LeBlanc; step-grandchildren Kaylyn Davis, Kendal Jeter, Jeffrey Johnson-Bulher, Jason Bulher, Jr. and Grant Juul. Roland was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Marion LeBlanc. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East (11000 Florida Boulevard). Visitation will resume Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church (12424 Brogdon Ln) from 11:00 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm. Burial to follow service at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Bo Robinson, Jeremy Morris, Tony Mancuso, Jake Denicola, Mike Gum, and Ron Yates; honorary pallbearers will be Carroll "Rabbit" Millsaps, Ronnie Yates, Richard"Bubba" Mancuso, Martin Blacklock, Floyd Stonaker, and M.J. Alberes. The family would like to thank Pinnacle Hospice for their help during this difficult time. In the words of Ro "Keep on Keepin' on!" Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East

11000 Florida Boulevard

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

