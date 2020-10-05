1/1
Roland J. LeBlanc Sr.
Roland J. LeBlanc Sr., a native of Koltzville and resident of Belle Rose, LA, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was an avid hunter and gardening was his passion. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of fifty years, June Crochet LeBlanc; two children, Roland J. LeBlanc Jr. (Vicky) and Frannie LeBlanc Landry (Camille); three grandchildren, Kynley and Brendan LeBlanc and Camie Landry; four siblings, Elaine Blanchard (Thomas) Martha Reeks (Greg), Geraldine Rivero (Ronald) and Neil LeBlanc (Robin). He is preceded in death by his son, Derrick J. LeBlanc; parents, Robert and Nellie Mabile LeBlanc and one brother, James LeBlanc. Due to current circumstances with COVID19 visitation will be private.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
134 Houmas Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
2254738122
October 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
