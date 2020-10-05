Roland J. LeBlanc Sr., a native of Koltzville and resident of Belle Rose, LA, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was an avid hunter and gardening was his passion. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of fifty years, June Crochet LeBlanc; two children, Roland J. LeBlanc Jr. (Vicky) and Frannie LeBlanc Landry (Camille); three grandchildren, Kynley and Brendan LeBlanc and Camie Landry; four siblings, Elaine Blanchard (Thomas) Martha Reeks (Greg), Geraldine Rivero (Ronald) and Neil LeBlanc (Robin). He is preceded in death by his son, Derrick J. LeBlanc; parents, Robert and Nellie Mabile LeBlanc and one brother, James LeBlanc. Due to current circumstances with COVID19 visitation will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store