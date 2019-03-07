Roland Kemp

Roland Kemp entered into eternal rest on March 2, 2019 at the age of 86. Survived by his wife, Delores Brown Kemp; daughter, Cynthia Kemp Wisham; sons, Ronald (Louise) and Michael (Marlyce) Kemp; sister, Cheryl Stern; brothers, Willie Bell Jr. and Warren Davis; grandchildren, Renfred, Roderick, Lakia, Anthony, McKenzie and McKhaleb Kemp and Konitra Kemp Jack (Curtis). Preceded in by his parents, Washington Kemp and Evlina Milton Stern; son, Roland Kemp. Visitation Monday, March 11, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, True Light Baptist Church, 3836 North Street, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Dennis R. Hebert Sr. officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
