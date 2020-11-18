Roland Lee "Mike" Batiste a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General Hospital on Bluebonnet. He was the son of late Leona Morgan and Alse J Batiste. He is survived by his only sibling Josephine Batiste, one God-Sister Rita Lynn Ross , one nephew Wilbert Trent Brown , all of Baton Rouge and one great-niece Lauren Direux of Los Angeles , CA and a large extended family. Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, great grandparents, great aunts and great uncles. The family extends a special thanks to the The Guest House Nursing Facility for the many years of care for their loved one. In lieu of flowers consider donating to Nazarene Baptist Church Scholarship Fund. Due to COVID-19 masks are required. Visitation Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Nazarene Baptist Church from 9:00 am until 11:00 am Graveside service Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Mt Pilgrim Cemetery at noon for family and friends Funeral service provided by Charles Mackey Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store