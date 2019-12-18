Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland Mozard 'Rolie' Hebert. View Sign Service Information PELLERIN - Leonville 211 Berard St Breaux Bridge , LA 75017 (337)-332-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Roland Mozard "Rolie" Hebert, descendant of the original settlers of St. Martin Parish, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 13, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1936, in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, where his parents Ada and Lucien Hebert had moved after the great flood of 1927 with their children. His mother and father deliberately chose a house near the church and school, determined their children would retain the best possible education. This enduring interest in education would mark Roland and all his siblings for the rest of their lives. He attended and graduated from St. Bernard Catholic School in Breaux Bridge. He attended Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama and graduated from Louisiana State University. After graduation, he served his country as a first lieutenant with distinction in the United States Air Force. For a number of years, Mr. Hebert was General Manager of Breaux Bridge Sugar Refinery and later St. John's Sugar Refinery. He was elected as a Breaux Bridge City Councilman and for many years gave his time to the St. Martin Parish School Board as a member and then President. He was a lifelong parishioner at St. Bernard Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Third and Fourth Degree, serving as Grand Knight. He loved his family and the Catholic Church with his whole heart as they were the center of his universe, serving both faithfully for his whole life. Roland's abiding interest in fine wines, Cajun food and Louisiana politics was a delight to all his friends and family. Roland is survived by his second wife, Lana Ledoux Hebert, sons, Mitchell and his wife Kara, Quinn, Sr., and Christopher and his wife Angela, daughter-in-law, Michelle, stepdaughter, Wendy Thibodeaux, stepson, Garrett Thibodeaux and his wife Sara, and his sister, Marie Louise "Bibble". He adored his grandchildren, Mary Phyllis, Sydni, Quinn, Jr., Julianna, Margaux, Kaitlyn, Harland, Cy, Andrew, Skylar and Shelby, and was a staunch supporter of their educational pursuits. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Trahan Hebert; his son, Timothy Mozard Hebert; his daughter-in-law, Jane Hundley Hebert; his parents, Lucien and Ada Huval Hebert; his brothers, Chester Hebert and Lucien Hebert, Jr.; and his sisters, Nursey Hebert Patin, Genevieve Hebert, Anne Hebert, and Hazel Hebert Benoit. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donation be made in Roland's memory to St. Bernard Catholic Church, 204 North Main Street, Breaux Bridge, Louisiana 70517 or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 610 North Main Street, Breaux Bridge, Louisiana 70517. Pellerin Funeral Home (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements. Roland Mozard "Rolie" Hebert, descendant of the original settlers of St. Martin Parish, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 13, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1936, in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, where his parents Ada and Lucien Hebert had moved after the great flood of 1927 with their children. His mother and father deliberately chose a house near the church and school, determined their children would retain the best possible education. This enduring interest in education would mark Roland and all his siblings for the rest of their lives. He attended and graduated from St. Bernard Catholic School in Breaux Bridge. He attended Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama and graduated from Louisiana State University. After graduation, he served his country as a first lieutenant with distinction in the United States Air Force. For a number of years, Mr. Hebert was General Manager of Breaux Bridge Sugar Refinery and later St. John's Sugar Refinery. He was elected as a Breaux Bridge City Councilman and for many years gave his time to the St. Martin Parish School Board as a member and then President. He was a lifelong parishioner at St. Bernard Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Third and Fourth Degree, serving as Grand Knight. He loved his family and the Catholic Church with his whole heart as they were the center of his universe, serving both faithfully for his whole life. Roland's abiding interest in fine wines, Cajun food and Louisiana politics was a delight to all his friends and family. Roland is survived by his second wife, Lana Ledoux Hebert, sons, Mitchell and his wife Kara, Quinn, Sr., and Christopher and his wife Angela, daughter-in-law, Michelle, stepdaughter, Wendy Thibodeaux, stepson, Garrett Thibodeaux and his wife Sara, and his sister, Marie Louise "Bibble". He adored his grandchildren, Mary Phyllis, Sydni, Quinn, Jr., Julianna, Margaux, Kaitlyn, Harland, Cy, Andrew, Skylar and Shelby, and was a staunch supporter of their educational pursuits. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Trahan Hebert; his son, Timothy Mozard Hebert; his daughter-in-law, Jane Hundley Hebert; his parents, Lucien and Ada Huval Hebert; his brothers, Chester Hebert and Lucien Hebert, Jr.; and his sisters, Nursey Hebert Patin, Genevieve Hebert, Anne Hebert, and Hazel Hebert Benoit. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donation be made in Roland's memory to St. Bernard Catholic Church, 204 North Main Street, Breaux Bridge, Louisiana 70517 or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 610 North Main Street, Breaux Bridge, Louisiana 70517. Pellerin Funeral Home (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close