Roland Paige III departed this life on Friday, July 5, 2019 his residence in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 52, a native of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at New Belmont Baptist Church, 3037 Hwy 1, Labadieville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Survived by his wife, Kathy J. Paige; mother, Patricia Paige; 1 daughter, Rhianna Paige; 2 sisters, Angie Paige and Kimberly P. Fobbs (Michael); mother-in-law, Shirley Jacob; a host of aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Roland Paige Jr.; maternal grandparents, Grover Sr. and Evelyn Pollard; paternal grandparents, Roland Sr. and Hazel Paige. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 13, 2019