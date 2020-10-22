Roland Price, Jr. departed this life on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his residence in Houston, TX. He was 60 and a native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Moses Baptist Church from 9:00 am to religious services at 10:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA, (985) 447-2513. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.