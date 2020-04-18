A native of Mix, Louisiana resident of Ventress and New Roads, Louisiana, Rolia Martin Terrance, entered eternal rest at her home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 94. Rolia was born October 27, 1925 to Edward and Augustine DeRogers Martin. A special memorial mass in her honor will be given at a later date at St. Augustine Catholic Church in New Roads, Louisiana. Rolia was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who devoted her life to family. She married the late Eugene Terrance, Sr. and to this union five children were born. Her beautiful life will be cherished and remembered by her children, Russell Terrance (Yvonne), Gwendolyn T. Smith (McBurnett), Harrold Terrance, Eugene Terrance, Jr. (Shelly) and Veronica Denise Terrance; her 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 18 great great-grandchildren; a sister, Ethel M. Spooner; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rolia was known for her down to earth personality, kindness, willingness to help others, delicious homemade beignets, breads, great foods and for the many lives she touched. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and received all the sacraments of the laity, a 50 years plus member of St. Augustine Court #41 Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver, a member of Constance A. Butler Ladies of Grace 4th Degree, St. Augustine Jolly Senior Citizens, and many other organizations and social clubs. She was a part of the Friends and Friends rosary group until her health began to decline and did many other charitable deeds in her community. In her life, she did everything from driving a tractor to help cultivate and harvest the crops, cutting sugar cane, picking cotton, cooking, cleaning, and caring for others, among other things to help provide for her family. She worked for Princeville Canning Company until its doors closed. After that, Ralph and Kacoo's Restaurant on False River. She was employed by Diocese of Baton Rouge working in the New Roads area from which she retired as well as serving others that became a part of her life. Her culinary skills help her develop a catering talent she enjoyed with her children and grandchildren. She traveled all over the world with her children, grandchildren and friends. She enjoyed playing cards, pokeno, cooking, laughing and dancing with family and friends, and especially going to the casino. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Augustine DeRogers Martin, former husband, Eugene Terrance Sr., a great-grand daughter, Porsha Dobard, a brother, Virgil Martin, two sisters, Rose Guerin, and Myrtle Jones, 7 brothers in law and 6 sisters in law. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.