1/1
Romeca La'Dawn Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Romeca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Romeca La'Dawn Allen departed this life on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Visitation will on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10 am until 12:30 pm. Religious service at 1 pm New Zion Baptist Church, 126 East Street, Denham Springs, La. She leaves to cherish her memories: a mother, Lillie Lomas, father Donald Ray Allen, three children Brian, Byson, Briesha Allen, 2 grandchildren Brooklynn Allen, Taimya Parker. Interment: Plainview Cemetery, Denham Springs, La. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Service
01:00 PM
New Zion Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
Sending prayers and strength to my Cousins Brian and Briesha. We love you all and are praying for you.
Keisha Dunn
Family Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved