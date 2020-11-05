Or Copy this URL to Share

Romeca La'Dawn Allen departed this life on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Visitation will on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10 am until 12:30 pm. Religious service at 1 pm New Zion Baptist Church, 126 East Street, Denham Springs, La. She leaves to cherish her memories: a mother, Lillie Lomas, father Donald Ray Allen, three children Brian, Byson, Briesha Allen, 2 grandchildren Brooklynn Allen, Taimya Parker. Interment: Plainview Cemetery, Denham Springs, La. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs.

