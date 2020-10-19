Romelie Marie Lessard Talbert was born on December 12, 1941 in Gonzales, Louisiana. She was a former Sister of the Most Holy Sacrament, where she taught school, did domestic work in the convent and was the cook at the Motherhouse in Lafayette, Louisiana. She worked at Morrison Cafeteria after leaving the convent before moving to Tennessee. She and her husband later moved to Blountstown, Florida. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Blountstown, Florida..She is survived by nephews, Timothy Lessard, Bart Lessard, Keith Lessard, Rusty Lessard, Shane Lessard, Brad Lessard and Trent Lessard all of Louisiana, nieces, Alice Bleakely, Lisa Aydell, Roblyn Madere, Monique Witing, and Shannon Lessard all of Louisiana and several great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews all of Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilber Richard Talbert, by her parents, Clovis Lessard and Evelyn Mayers Lessard of Louisiana, three brothers, Ray Lessard, Stanley Lessard and Calvis Lessard all of Louisiana, nephews, Terry Lessard of Louisiana, Rodney Lessard of California and a great nephew, Lance Aydell of Louisiana. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Blountstown at 10:00 am (CDT) Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Viewing will be from 9:30 am (CDT) until Mass at 10:00 am (CDT) St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church followed by cremation. A memorial service will be held in Louisiana at a later date.

