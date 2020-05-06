Rometta Myles 'Rosie' Wise
Rometta "Rosie" Myles Wise, a longtime employee of Dairy Inn, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, May 2, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Assumption Community Hospital. She was 78 and a native of Klotzville, LA. Graveside service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Virginia Baptist Church, Belle Rose, LA at 11:00am. She is survived by 2 daughters, Krystal Ovide (Daryl) and Karen Wise Tyler (Vaughn Price); 2 brothers, Leonard Myles and James (Dianne) Myles; 1 sister, Hazel (Donald) Fleming; 5 grandchildren, Latashia, Devita, Anthony, Lashae and Mya; 6 Godchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Clarence Myles, Sr.; 3 brothers, Clarence, Louis and Leon Myles; 1 sister, Emelda Brown; 1 Goddaughter, Ethel Breaux; 1 niece, Christine Lovincy; 1 nephew, James Myles, Jr. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Virginia Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
