Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Service 7:00 PM Interment 10:00 AM Sibley Cemetery

Romona passed away in Walker on August 26, 2019 after a lengthy illness with the people who cared about her by her side. She was born in Baton Rouge but lived most of her life in Walker which she loved very much. She was 89 years old. She was born on October 21, 1929 to Cleo and Gertrude Mayersw Jarreau. She graduated from Istrouma High School and went on the work for the state of Louisiana for many years. She was married to Shell Sibley, Jr. on January 13, 1949 and moved to Walker where she lived the remainder of her life. Later they were sealed for eternity in the Mesa Arizona Temple. Those left to hold her memory close to their hearts are her daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Johnny Baughman of Walker and her son and daughter-in-law Shell Boidy and Cindy Sibley of Folsom; three grandchildren Jonathan Baughman (Alicia) of Walker; Janet Baughman Lawler (Russell) of Hammond; Kristin Sibley Waldrop (Jim) of San Antonio, Texas. She was blessed with nine grandchildren, Jonathan's children Kaitlyn, Ashlyn, Madelyn, and Karalyn; Janet's children William, Juliana, and Lucas; Kristin's children Wes and Shelby. She is also survived by a brother Lysle Jarreau and wife Maryalice of St. George, Utah. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Shell Sibley, Jr. and her late husbands, Alvis Roberts and James Forbes, her parents, a brother Irvis Jarreau and a sister Alberta Jarreau Sibley. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home on August 29, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 to 7, service will begin at 7 pm. Interment in the Sibley Cemetery in Walker will be Friday August 30 at 10:00 am. Donations can be made to the Sibley Cemetery. Romona loved life and lived it to the fullest. She worked hard and enjoyed being around her family and friends. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved attending the Temple with her sister and love reading her scriptures. She was a friend to all that she met. We wish to thank all those who gave our mother such wonderful care. We appreciate all the ladies who cared for her in the closing days of her life and Audubon Hospice.

