Ron Miller, resident of Prairieville, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the age of 42. Ron attended St. Amant High School and enjoyed his work as a cross country truck driver. He is survived by his father, Ronnie Miller and Ronnie's fiancé, JoAnn Picou and numerous aunts and uncles including Cody Miller and wife Sondra and Alvin (Boo) Miller and wife Peggy and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Miller and sister, Dawn Lyn Miller. Visitation will be held at Carpenter's Chapel on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral services begin at 11:00 am. Services will be conducted by Rev. Leon Carpenter. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wade Miller, Matthew Miller, Christopher Miller, Dave Miller and Seth Miller. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 23 to July 24, 2019