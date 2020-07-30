Ron "Tony" Mills departed this life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. He was 59, a native and resident of Paincourtville, LA. Visitation on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial at St. Charles Baptist Church Cemetery in Paincourtville, LAArrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.