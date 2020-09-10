1/1
Ron "Ronnie" Steagall
1941 - 2020
Ron (Ronnie) Steagall's Memorial Service will be Friday, September 25 at the Serenity Event Center, 33135 Hwy 16, Denham Springs, La (225) 371-3377. He was born Ronnie Carl Steagall on Feb. 7, 1941 and passed away April 4, 2020 after a hard fought battle with ALS. He is preceded in death by grandson, Michael Cote. He is a retiree from ExxonMobil and worked for Turner Industries at ShinTech refinery as a supervisor until March 2019, when he was diagnosed with ALS. He is survived by his wife, Darla Broussard Steagall of 44 years. They have two sons, Paul (Whitney) Steagall and Neil (Robyn) Steagall; seven grandchildren, Emily, Lindsey, Laine and Lance Steagall, Heather Hendrix, Jessie Leigh Tengler, and Ashlee Cote; three great grandchildren, Brooke Cote, Michael and Andrew Hendrix. Doors will open at 6:00. Memorial service starts at 7:30. Gathering, along with fond memories, snacks, drinks, before and after service. Darla's phone: 225-337-0490.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 10 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
