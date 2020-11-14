Ronald A. "Ronnie" Collette, a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on November 13, 2020 at the age of 67 with his wife at his side just as he would have wanted. Ronnie was a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Central. He was a gasoline distributor for ExxonMobil and owner of R.A. Collette Oil Company, Inc. He was called Ronnie, Daddy, Uncle, Coach, and RAC, but his favorite was Paw Paw. His faith and devotion to his family and friends lived out in all that he did. He was the biggest supporter of his kids and grandkids and always in attendance at games, cheer competitions, recitals, and school events. He never met a stranger and was always ready to talk, help anyone in need, give a big hug, a sweet smile or gentle words of encouragement. He was a passionate LSU fan that loved cheering on the Tigers during football, basketball, and baseball games every year. He truly loved all sports and spent many years coaching baseball at Redemptorist High School as well as coaching both football and basketball at St Alphonsus where he touched so many lives.Ronnie's faith was the cornerstone of his life. He was actively involved at both St. Gerard and St. Alphonsus. At St. Alphonsus, he was a Eucharist Minister and president of the Ushers for many years. At St. Gerard, he was a Eucharist Minister and a member of the finance committee. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Brenda Bourque Collette; his daughter, Angie Ainsworth and her husband Kurt; and his son, Dustin Collette and his wife Nikki; and his 7 grandchildren, Kaylyn, Alex, Ryan, and Lucy Ainsworth and Kate, Lindsey, and Allison Collette. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Rosie Collette; in laws, Herbert and Juanita Bourque; his grandson, Drew Joseph Collette; and his sister, Carol C. Hotard. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5 pm - 8 pm. Visitation will resume at 10:00 at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 5354 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge, on November 17, 2020 until mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Dustin Collette, Kurt Ainsworth, Alex Ainsworth, Ryan Ainsworth, Blake Cockerham, and Brett Quebedeaux. Our family would like to extend a special thanks to best friends, Terry and Bill Pizzolato for their love and support throughout this cancer journey. Also a big thank you to the doctors and nurses at the Baton Rouge General for their compassionate care. Please visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com
