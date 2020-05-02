Ronald Albert Jenkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Albert Jenkins of Orange, Texas, age 74, went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020. Ron graduated from Spring Hill High School, class of 1963. He served in the Vietnam era in the US Air Force. He was a long time resident of Baton Rouge and an avid LSU fan. Ron owned Affordable Labs Service and DNA Testing of Baton Rouge. He is survived by his wife Sarah Shrader Jenkins, son Carey Jenkins, daughter Kathryn Jenkins, son Roman Jenkins, daughter Ronda Bonnett, stepsons Joshua Smith and Tyler Smith. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Gerald Scrivner of Port Arthur, Texas, brothers-in-law Sidney Scott and George Quick. Ron has 6 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Albert and Lucille Jenkins, sisters, Patricia Scott and Janice Quick. If you knew him, you'd know he never met a stranger. He will be deeply missed. Geaux Tigers!!!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
4 entries
Mr. Ron meant so much to me. He was truly a one of a kind. His warm smile and sense of humor was contagious. He was a charmer through and through, and wasnt afraid to let that show. I wish I would have had the chance for one last conversation or car ride chat. Mrs. Sarah- My absolute deepest condolences to you and your family. We send you strength through these beginning days of grief. We love you, and are thinking of you ❤
Brittani Mather
Coworker
We're so sorry in the loss of Uncle Ronnie. Many prayers for you all in the days to come.
Edward Simpson
Family
We're sorry for your loss. Gonna miss Uncle Ronnie! Many prayers for you all in the days to come.
Edward Simpson
Family
I am so sorry for your loss, he will be greatly missed!
Sandi
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved