Ronald Albert Jenkins of Orange, Texas, age 74, went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020. Ron graduated from Spring Hill High School, class of 1963. He served in the Vietnam era in the US Air Force. He was a long time resident of Baton Rouge and an avid LSU fan. Ron owned Affordable Labs Service and DNA Testing of Baton Rouge. He is survived by his wife Sarah Shrader Jenkins, son Carey Jenkins, daughter Kathryn Jenkins, son Roman Jenkins, daughter Ronda Bonnett, stepsons Joshua Smith and Tyler Smith. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Gerald Scrivner of Port Arthur, Texas, brothers-in-law Sidney Scott and George Quick. Ron has 6 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Albert and Lucille Jenkins, sisters, Patricia Scott and Janice Quick. If you knew him, you'd know he never met a stranger. He will be deeply missed. Geaux Tigers!!!

