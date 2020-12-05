Ronald Anthony Goux, born in Bunkie, Louisiana on July 21, 1944, ascended into Heaven on November 22, 2020 at age 76. He dedicated his life selflessly to his family, friends, community, and particularly to health care. From humble beginnings in Simmesport, LA, he started his first business in lawn care before the age of 10; by the age of 21, he purchased his first health care facility in Lacombe, LA. Over the next 55 years, his unique persistence, heart and passion drove him to build and operate multiple healthcare facilities, ambulatory surgery centers, an institutional pharmacy, as well as other business holdings. Ron was a pioneer for long term care, serving with the Louisiana Nursing Home Association (LNHA) for over 30 years. He was the LNHA Board President in 1977, 1980 and from 2001-2020. In addition, he served on the LNHA Board as Past President from 1990-1997. He consistently encouraged unity and improving the standard of quality care in Louisiana's nursing facilities. Ron also served with the American Health Care Association, the Louisiana Health Care Authority and as a Commissioner of the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission from 1993 through to 2001. He was preceded in death by his parents Branch Anthony Goux and Emily Delhoste Goux. He is survived by his wife Lynette Richerson Goux, Timothy G. Goux (GiGi), Jeremy D. Goux (Lisa), and his granddaughter, Emily L. Goux. Due to current COVID restrictions, there will only be a private family service with a memorial service to follow at later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations payable to the Louisiana Long Term Care Foundation, please contact KMiller@lnha.org
or www.lnha.org/lltcf.
To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.