Reverend Ronald Anthony Williams a resident of California and native of Head of Island, LA., departed this life on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was 65 visiting at Hambricks Family Mortuary, Gonzales, on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 5pm until 7pm. and on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 9am until service time 11am at Second Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church, in Head of Island, LA. Interment in Goodwill Cemetery. He survived by his wife, Millicent "Booney" Williams, Three children: Ronald Crandale Williams, Terry M. Holmes (Keisha), and Jade E. Berry (Marshall). Eleven grandchildren, Three brothers, One sister, three godchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Services entrusted to Hambricks Family Mortuary, Gonzales, LA. www.hambrickmortuary.com.