Rev. Ronald Anthony Williams
1955 - 2020
Reverend Ronald Anthony Williams a resident of California and native of Head of Island, LA., departed this life on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was 65 visiting at Hambricks Family Mortuary, Gonzales, on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 5pm until 7pm. and on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 9am until service time 11am at Second Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church, in Head of Island, LA. Interment in Goodwill Cemetery. He survived by his wife, Millicent "Booney" Williams, Three children: Ronald Crandale Williams, Terry M. Holmes (Keisha), and Jade E. Berry (Marshall). Eleven grandchildren, Three brothers, One sister, three godchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Services entrusted to Hambricks Family Mortuary, Gonzales, LA. www.hambrickmortuary.com.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hambrick Family Mortuary
DEC
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Second Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hambrick Family Mortuary
808 W Worthy Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225) 644-3302
Memories & Condolences

December 2, 2020
To my family you are in my prayers,we will miss Ronnie his smile his jokes he was like a little brother to me and my siblings With sincere Love
Leander &Betty Martin
Family
November 30, 2020
Great to have known Ron in his High School days at French Settlement High. Will be missed by the class of 1974. Prayers for Ron's wife and family.
Tim Martin
November 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Pete & Denise Ealy
