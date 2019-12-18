Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald B. Stalder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald B. Stalder, 65, of Austin, TX passed away quietly on Dec. 9, 2019 after a long battle with severe memory loss and a short period of failing physical health. Ron was a fun-loving, caring person until his memory drifted away. He loved his children and granddaughters and was a true friend to many people. Ron was born to Edgar A. and Mildred A. (Strahm) Stalder on Oct. 17, 1954 in Kearney, NE. His childhood was marked by several moves following his father's work as a school teacher and later a USDA computer analyst. In 1967 the Stalders moved to New Orleans, where Ron attended middle school and graduated from O. Perry Walker High School. He loved playing football and excelled as a wide receiver and defensive back. After high school Ron did a stint in the U.S. Air Force before embarking on the life-long career he loved, law enforcement. Ron worked for the Louisiana Department of Corrections and the Louisiana State University Police Department before moving to Austin and joining the University of Texas Police Department in 1984. He proudly served there until 2006, rising through the ranks to lieutenant. Ron loved being in the field, protecting and serving people on a one-to-one basis. His ability to see all sides of a situation, good or bad, and his ability to empathize with people made him an excellent field officer. He finished his life's work in security at the AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center until his memory problems kept him from further employment. Ron is survived by his daughter Leigh Stalder of Houston; and his son Nathaniel Stalder, his wife Kayleigh and their four daughters, Chloe 10, Anna 9, Camille 8 and Sonja 3, of Hutto, TX. He also leaves behind two brothers, Robert (Pattie) Stalder of Westmoreland, KS, and Richard (Pam) Stalder of Zachary, LA, and a sister, Susan (Brian) Brinker of Stillwater, OK. A celebration of Ron's life is pending and details will be announced later. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close