Ronald B. Stevenson
Ronald B. Stevenson entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was a 70 year old native and resident of Port Hudson, Louisiana. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 4-7pm; viewing resumes at Miller & Daughter on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 9:00 am until 10:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be FB live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at 11:00 am; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens; Survivors include his siblings, Barbara A., Aldero, Jr., Donald(Katie) and Leon(Ella) Stevenson; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Aldero Stevenson, Sr.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
AUG
8
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
