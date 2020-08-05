Ronald B. Stevenson entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was a 70 year old native and resident of Port Hudson, Louisiana. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 4-7pm; viewing resumes at Miller & Daughter on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 9:00 am until 10:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be FB live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at 11:00 am; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens; Survivors include his siblings, Barbara A., Aldero, Jr., Donald(Katie) and Leon(Ella) Stevenson; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Aldero Stevenson, Sr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store