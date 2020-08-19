On the afternoon of Friday, August 14, 2020, Ronald Bonton, Sr. was called home to glory. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Greater Morning Star Baptist Church, 1002 Mavis Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70810. Private memorial service to follow. Ronald Sr. was born December 20, 1955 to Samuel and Vera (Newton) Bonton, Sr. in Alexandria, LA. Ronald Bonton, Sr. attended Peabody High School in Alexandria, Louisiana. He then went on to pursue and earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering at Southern University and A&M College. Ronald Bonton, Sr. was a faithful member of Greater Morning Star Baptist Church, pastored by Rev. Charles Lee Burris, Jr. He served on the Deacon Ministry and was Chairman of the Deacon Board. Ronald Bonton, Sr. is survived by his loving wife, Florence A. Bonton, son and daughter, Ronald (Alisha) Bonton, Jr. and Devin (John) Bonton Canada, eight grandchildren, four brothers, two sisters, one Goddaughter and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

