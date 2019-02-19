Ronald "Ronnie" Braun passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the age of 72. He was born on Monday, August 5, 1946 in Hammond, Louisiana. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Ronald is survived by his wife, Karen Braun, daughter, Ashley Braun Harper & spouse Brian, son, Chris Foster & spouse Tracey, son, Jason Foster & spouse Patricia, brothers, Kevlin Braun & Howard Edwards, grandchildren, Trey Foster, Ali, Anna & Abby Foster; Elise & Bailey Harper. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Braun & Pearl Pfister Braun; first wife, Deborah DeGruy Braun; brother, David Braun; and sister-in-law, Lynette Edwards. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Thursday, February 21, 2019, 8:30 am - 11:00 am. at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 100 W Magnolia st., Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454. A Funeral Mass will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 255 North 8th Street, Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454, on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:30 am. Interment will follow in Ponchatoula Cemetery. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019