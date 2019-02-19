Ronald "Ronnie" Braun (1946 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Sending my condolences to the family May God word comfort..."

Ronald "Ronnie" Braun passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the age of 72. He was born on Monday, August 5, 1946 in Hammond, Louisiana. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Ronald is survived by his wife, Karen Braun, daughter, Ashley Braun Harper & spouse Brian, son, Chris Foster & spouse Tracey, son, Jason Foster & spouse Patricia, brothers, Kevlin Braun & Howard Edwards, grandchildren, Trey Foster, Ali, Anna & Abby Foster; Elise & Bailey Harper. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Braun & Pearl Pfister Braun; first wife, Deborah DeGruy Braun; brother, David Braun; and sister-in-law, Lynette Edwards. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Thursday, February 21, 2019, 8:30 am - 11:00 am. at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 100 W Magnolia st., Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454. A Funeral Mass will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 255 North 8th Street, Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454, on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:30 am. Interment will follow in Ponchatoula Cemetery. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com.
Funeral Home
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details