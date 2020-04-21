Ronald Charles Jefferson
1956 - 2020
Ronald Charles Jefferson, Sr., a.k.a. 'Slim', 'Charlie Brown', 'Papa Charles', entered into eternal rest on April 17, 2020. He was born September 17, 1956 to Elouise and Issac Jefferson, Jr. He was a graduate of McKinley High School and later began a career with LA Office Supply where he was a hard worker with a great work ethic. To his family, Charles was like "MacGyver" as he could fix any broken thing. He was also a gentle giant who won the hearts of those with whom he came into contact. He loved his family, cooking, playing cards and dominos. He was a father, brother, uncle and friend who will truly be missed and will forever remain in our hearts. He leaves his three children to cherish his memory: Tiheisa Jefferson, Ronald Jefferson, Jr. and Charles Jackson. His siblings: Claudia Robinson, Mary Robertson (Thomas) and Wanda Jefferson. Nieces and nephew: Charisha Carroll, Chambray Quiet (Gary) and Zedrick Jefferson, Sr. (Ashley). He had 7 grandchildren, several cousins, great nieces and nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Janice Jefferson, parents Elouise and Issac Jefferson, Jr., brother Joseph Jefferson and nephew Kenric Jefferson. A viewing will be held at Carney & Mackey Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 4 pm-7 pm. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 11 am.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
22
Viewing
4:00 - 7:00 PM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
APR
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
