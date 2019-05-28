Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald D. Lokken. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald D. Lokken, a native of St. Paul, MN and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Ollie Steele Burden Manor at the age of 88. Ronald loved to travel and travelled the world. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed singing, dancing and telling stories about his life's adventures. Ronald spent many years teaching Machine Shop, while in Austin, MN. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther M. Lokken; parents, Daniel and Helen Lokken; sisters, Ardell Hedstrom, Ruth Schara and Betty Cook; and great-grandson, Alex Foreman. He is survived by daughters, Nancy Haines and Cynthia Goskeson (Steve); grand-daughters, Amy Foreman (Brandon), Gayle Gauthreaux (Brad), Elissa Volkman (Eric), Emily Goskeson; great-grandchildren, Kylee, Tyler and Dylan Foreman and Grace Gauthreaux. Family and friends are invited to attend the memorial service at Grace and Truth Fellowship, 1357 Sharp Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815, on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 6:00 pm. Ronald D. Lokken, a native of St. Paul, MN and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Ollie Steele Burden Manor at the age of 88. Ronald loved to travel and travelled the world. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed singing, dancing and telling stories about his life's adventures. Ronald spent many years teaching Machine Shop, while in Austin, MN. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther M. Lokken; parents, Daniel and Helen Lokken; sisters, Ardell Hedstrom, Ruth Schara and Betty Cook; and great-grandson, Alex Foreman. He is survived by daughters, Nancy Haines and Cynthia Goskeson (Steve); grand-daughters, Amy Foreman (Brandon), Gayle Gauthreaux (Brad), Elissa Volkman (Eric), Emily Goskeson; great-grandchildren, Kylee, Tyler and Dylan Foreman and Grace Gauthreaux. Family and friends are invited to attend the memorial service at Grace and Truth Fellowship, 1357 Sharp Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815, on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 6:00 pm. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 28 to June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close