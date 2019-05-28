Ronald D. Lokken, a native of St. Paul, MN and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Ollie Steele Burden Manor at the age of 88. Ronald loved to travel and travelled the world. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed singing, dancing and telling stories about his life's adventures. Ronald spent many years teaching Machine Shop, while in Austin, MN. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther M. Lokken; parents, Daniel and Helen Lokken; sisters, Ardell Hedstrom, Ruth Schara and Betty Cook; and great-grandson, Alex Foreman. He is survived by daughters, Nancy Haines and Cynthia Goskeson (Steve); grand-daughters, Amy Foreman (Brandon), Gayle Gauthreaux (Brad), Elissa Volkman (Eric), Emily Goskeson; great-grandchildren, Kylee, Tyler and Dylan Foreman and Grace Gauthreaux. Family and friends are invited to attend the memorial service at Grace and Truth Fellowship, 1357 Sharp Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815, on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 6:00 pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 28 to June 2, 2019