Ronald "Keith" Daniel, 63, beloved husband, father, and granddad, was called home by his Heavenly Father, on April 2, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. "And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will Himself restore you and make you strong, firm, and steadfast. To Him be the power for ever and ever. Amen." (1 Peter 5:10-11). Born in Centreville, Mississippi, Keith was a long time resident of Zachary, Louisiana. He was a 1972 graduate of Zachary High School. Keith was a retired St. Francisville paper mill employee of 42 years and was only late to work twice in those 42 years. The first was when he overslept after his son Brandon was born, and the second was when a deer ran into the side of his truck on his way to work. Keith's sense of humor, cheerful whistling, and cooking entertained many. He was a selfless person who always put others before himself. His children will always remember his strong work ethic and appreciate him always teaching them and passing along his life skills and southern engineering. He was a member of First Baptist Church Zachary. Keith is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Diane; two daughters, Jerica Horn and her husband Chase of Denham Springs, LA; Brynn Daniel of Ruston, LA; two sons, Brandon Daniel and his wife Leizl of Bronx, NY; Jerad Daniel and his wife Reagan of Zachary, LA; two sisters, Wanda David of Walker, LA; Jean Broyles of Zachary, LA; two brothers, Tommy Daniel of Liberty, MS; Barry Daniel of Richmond, VA; mother-in-law Willie "Billie" Turner of Zachary, LA; sister-in-law Rhonda Hughes of Ethel, LA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Pam and Kenny Simmons of Denham Springs, LA; three grandsons: Benton Daniel, Lawson Daniel, and Ryder Horn; and numerous nieces and nephews all whom were his favorites. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Garland and Doris Daniel; father-in-laws Ronnie Herrington and Clyde Turner; nephews Cody Broyles and Justin Sawyer; and great-nephew Alec Vohsberg. Pallbearers are family members Jason Daniel, Chase Horn, Austin Simmons, Randy Davis, Jonathan Sawyer, Tory Wilkerson, Brandon Daniel, Jerad Daniel, and Benton Daniel. Honorary pallbearers are Kenny Simmons, Zac Simmons, and Gabe Daniel. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church Zachary on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at First Baptist Church Zachary on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m., conducted by Bro. Paul Ballard, Bro. Terry Wilkerson, and special friend Andy Bryan. Burial will be at the Plains Presbyterian Memorial Gardens. 