Ronald Donaldson, a native of Baton Rouge passed away Aug. 3, 2020. Visitation will be on Thurs, Aug.6, 2020, at Rabenhorst FH, from 6 pm until 8 pm. Visiting will resume on Friday at St. George Catholic Church at 10 am and continue until Mass at 11 am.

