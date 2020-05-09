Ronald Duane "Grandy" Sloggie, 66, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Newport News, VA. Born in Copieque, NY, on May 23, 1953 to David J. Sloggie and Norma Turner Sloggie, both deceased. Ron was a long time native of Newport News, Va., graduating from Denbigh High School in 1971. His second home was Baton Rouge, La. He returned to Newport News again in 2002. Ron was a US Army veteran and graduate of Brooke Army Medical Center "BAMC" in Ft. Sam Houston, TX. His work assisted numerous COVID-19 patients at the VA Medical Center in Hampton, Va., where he was a Cardiovascular Technologist and medical hero. He is survived by his current wife, Cheryl Sloggie; his daughters, Amy Crain, her husband, Scott, and their children, Lillian and Cameron, of Baton Rouge, and Lauren Winters, her husband, Brian Sr., and their children, Keara and Brian Jr., of Central; his sons, Chris Drury, his fiancée, Christy, and their daughter, Gracey, and Charlie Knuteson, his girlfriend, Lyndsey, and their daughter, Kenly; two brothers, David Sloggie, his wife, Maureen, and Brian Sloggie; two sisters, Maudine Sandridge and Jannine Goetz, her husband, Greg; as well as several nieces and nephews, who all reside in Va. Ron was an avid LSU Tigers fan and hot air balloon pilot. He was a member of the Warwick Moose 1171 for many years. He enjoyed festivals and live music, grilling, boiling Louisiana seafood and frying turkeys, camping and boating; especially on the Amite and Chickahominy Rivers. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial will be held in both Virginia and Louisiana at a later date. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home in Newport News.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020.