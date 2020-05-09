We had some good times. I was lucky enough to experience some amazing things because of you. I met three of the best people ive ever met because of you and I know you're up there with Nanny, Grandy, and Big Nanny right now. Give them hugs and kisses for me and tell them I miss them and think about them all the time. Maybe you can play some angels in the outfield too and help them braves win a world series again lol. See you when I get there...

Tyren

