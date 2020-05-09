Ronald Duane Sloggie
Ronald Duane "Grandy" Sloggie, 66, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Newport News, VA. Born in Copieque, NY, on May 23, 1953 to David J. Sloggie and Norma Turner Sloggie, both deceased. Ron was a long time native of Newport News, Va., graduating from Denbigh High School in 1971. His second home was Baton Rouge, La. He returned to Newport News again in 2002. Ron was a US Army veteran and graduate of Brooke Army Medical Center "BAMC" in Ft. Sam Houston, TX. His work assisted numerous COVID-19 patients at the VA Medical Center in Hampton, Va., where he was a Cardiovascular Technologist and medical hero. He is survived by his current wife, Cheryl Sloggie; his daughters, Amy Crain, her husband, Scott, and their children, Lillian and Cameron, of Baton Rouge, and Lauren Winters, her husband, Brian Sr., and their children, Keara and Brian Jr., of Central; his sons, Chris Drury, his fiancée, Christy, and their daughter, Gracey, and Charlie Knuteson, his girlfriend, Lyndsey, and their daughter, Kenly; two brothers, David Sloggie, his wife, Maureen, and Brian Sloggie; two sisters, Maudine Sandridge and Jannine Goetz, her husband, Greg; as well as several nieces and nephews, who all reside in Va. Ron was an avid LSU Tigers fan and hot air balloon pilot. He was a member of the Warwick Moose 1171 for many years. He enjoyed festivals and live music, grilling, boiling Louisiana seafood and frying turkeys, camping and boating; especially on the Amite and Chickahominy Rivers. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial will be held in both Virginia and Louisiana at a later date. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home in Newport News.

Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
MAKE A DONATION
May 9, 2020
Dear friend and brother, rest well buddy. Thanks for all the good times. You will be missed!
Jeff Hellstrom
Friend
May 9, 2020
Ronald Duane Grandy' Sloggie, 66, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born in Long Island New York, on May 23, 1953, to David J. Sloggie and Norma Turner Sloggie, both deceased. He was a longtime native of Newport News, Va, and his second home Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He returned to Newport News again in 2004. He was a Denbigh High School 1971 graduate. He was a US Army veteran for 12 years and worked as a CV Technologist for the Hampton VA Medical Center and a graduate of the US Army Academy of Health Sciences. Rons work involved assisting numerous recent COVD 19 patients. He was one of our medical heroes.
David
Brother
May 9, 2020
Ron was a fun loving man, he loved his family & friends. He will be missed by many. Love you Ron
Gerry Rosser
Friend
May 8, 2020
Daddy, I never knew it could be this hard. I love you so much and miss you more than ever. Thank you for all the good times and good memories. I love you!
Amy Crain
Daughter
May 8, 2020
This is such sad news and Im very sorry for his family and his brothers and sisters. Sending prayers of peace and comfort to those who knew and loved him.
Kim (Barnes)
Friend
May 8, 2020
We had some good times. I was lucky enough to experience some amazing things because of you. I met three of the best people ive ever met because of you and I know you're up there with Nanny, Grandy, and Big Nanny right now. Give them hugs and kisses for me and tell them I miss them and think about them all the time. Maybe you can play some angels in the outfield too and help them braves win a world series again lol. See you when I get there...
Tyren
Family
May 8, 2020
Wow, it is such a weird feeling losing a sibling. Rest in peace Ron.
Maudine Sandridge
Sister
