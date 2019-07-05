Ronald Earl Root Jr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away at Ochsner in New Orleans, on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the age of 51. Earl was an avid outdoorsman. Earl is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Lisa Root; children, Corey Root and wife Ashley, Casey Kidwell and husband Jake, and Cade Threeton; grandchildren, Luke, Tinley, and Rhenn; father, Ronald Root Sr. and wife Judy; and brother, Allen Langdon. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Klock; and brother, Billy Langdon. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. until Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 5 to July 13, 2019