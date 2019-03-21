Ronald Everette (Ronnie) Holland, Jr. passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his home in Prairieville. He was 47 years old. Born in Bastrop, LA to Ronald Everette Holland, Sr. and Elizabeth Ann Power Holland, Ronnie worked as a mechanic most of his life but was a jack of all trades and most recently was the former office manager for All Tune & Lube. He was a coach in Ascension Parish baseball for many years throughout his children's lives. Ronnie is survived by his wife Jill Day Holland; parents, Elizabeth and Ronald Holland; grandmother, Gloria Chapman; three sons, Ronald Everette Holland III (Trey) and spouse, Bree Holland, Peyton Louis Holland and Dalton Trace Holland; two grandchildren, Jaiden Kile Holland and Harleigh Reign Holland; brother, Jamie Holland and spouse Chasity Holland. Preceded in death by his grandfather, Bob Chapman; grandmother, Josephine Holland; grandfather, William Holland and numerous aunts and uncles. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales from 10AM until Celebration of Life service at 2PM conducted by Sister Gloria Chapman. Inurnment will be held at a later date. The family would ask all who attend to please not dress in black. Please visit www.oursofh.com to leave messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019