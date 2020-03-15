Ronald "Ronnie" Hahn, 79, a native of Donaldsonville and resident of Springfield, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Ronnie was a loving father, grandfather, sibling and friend. He adored his grandchildren and family. Ronnie was Head Elder at his Hammond Seventh Day Adventist Church and loved his church family. He had a passion for crafts, woodworking and welding. Ronnie leaves behind to cherish his memory his two children, Darrin Hahn (Brenda) and Erin Henderson (Kevin); three grandchildren, Seth Henderson, Taylor Hahn and Bryleigh Henderson; three siblings, Sharon Roberts, EJ Hahn (Donna) and David Hahn (Nanette); two sister-in-laws, Barbara Hahn and Loretta Hahn and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Hahn, parents, Gussie and Emma Hahn; six siblings and their spouses, Peggy and Louis Daigle, Dace and Earline Hahn, Betty and Thomas Dupre, Gerald and Shelia Hahn, Allen and Lee Hahn and Armand Stein Jr. The family would like to thank Clarity Hospice, his church family and all of his family and friends who stood by his side. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home in Donaldsonville from 9 am until service at 12 pm. Officiating the service will be Pastor Daniel Hoover. Burial to follow in the St. Jules Catholic Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020