Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Our Lady of Mercy Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Mercy Church Graveside service Following Services Greenoaks Memorial Park 9595 Florida Boulevard

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith; in the future there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness" 2 Timothy 4. Ronald J. Rome, Sr. of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the age of 84. A devoted father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he will always be remembered as being a true servant of Jesus Christ. Ronald is preceded in death by his lifelong soulmate, Anna B. Rome, who together made him the best man he could ever be. He is survived by his four sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald James Rome, Jr. and Sebrina; Edgar Paul Rome and Linda; Jeffrey Joseph Rome and Martha; Alan Gregory Rome and Angie. Also, and most importantly, survived by his grandchildren, Amanda R. Claudet and husband Michael, Juliana R. Meyers and husband Stephen, Melissa R. Brunet and husband Ryan, Roseanna Rome, Zoe Rome, Calvin Rome, Zachary Rome, Jonathan Rome, and Zayne Rome. In addition, God blessed him with three great-grandchildren, Ryan Jude Brunet II, Miller Alane Meyers, and Sophie James Meyers. He was the youngest of ten brothers and sisters that taught him to appreciate family as a gift from God. He was a graduate of Catholic High School and a devoted Catholic servant for Our Lady of Mercy Church, focusing his devotion to the Holy Name Society. He shared that his main hobby was, "Going to my grandchildren's events!" Ronald was a Veteran of the U.S. Army . Pallbearers will be Lewis J. Bonfanti, Patrick N. Ross, John L. Rome, Anthony S. "Skipper" Rome, Jr., Michael M. Sumerford, Calvin P. Rome, Zachary A. Rome, and Jonathan P. Rome. Honorary Pallbearer will be his twin brother, Donald F. Rome. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 3, from 9:00-11:00AM, at Our Lady of Mercy Church, with a celebration of mass following at 11:00AM. A graveside service will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park at 9595 Florida Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Mercy Holy Name Society, 445 Marquette Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA, 70806. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019

