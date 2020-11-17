Ronald James Bercegeay, born on March 11, 1950, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the age of 70. He was born in Gonzales and resided in Donaldsonville. Ronald is survived by his sister, Sherlyn Powers (David); brothers, Norman (Lee), Linen "Winky" (Catherine), Kevin "Nub" (Vicki), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ruth Decoteau Bercegeay. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church from 9:30 until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. A rosary will be said at 9:30 a.m. Interment to immediately follow the mass at Cornerview Cemetery. Jason and Cory Powers, Trent, Dakota, and Troy Bercegeay and CJ Decoteau will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Chateau Deville and Cardinal Hospice for their kindness and compassion. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com.
Arrangements entrusted with Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales.