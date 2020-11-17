1/1
Ronald James Bercegeay
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald James Bercegeay, born on March 11, 1950, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the age of 70. He was born in Gonzales and resided in Donaldsonville. Ronald is survived by his sister, Sherlyn Powers (David); brothers, Norman (Lee), Linen "Winky" (Catherine), Kevin "Nub" (Vicki), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ruth Decoteau Bercegeay. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church from 9:30 until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. A rosary will be said at 9:30 a.m. Interment to immediately follow the mass at Cornerview Cemetery. Jason and Cory Powers, Trent, Dakota, and Troy Bercegeay and CJ Decoteau will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Chateau Deville and Cardinal Hospice for their kindness and compassion. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Arrangements entrusted with Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Interment
Cornerview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved