On Wednesday, December 11, 2019 Ronald James Matthews departed his earthly life and went on to the place Jesus had prepared for him. He leaves to cherish his memories, a devoted wife and friend, Janie A. Matthews; sons: Andre (Ursula) Square of Baton Rouge, LA; Clark (Chimney) Matthews of Dallas, TX and Richard Bailey of Baton Rouge, LA; daughters: Lynda Derozan, Alesha Bailey, Chermarlita Lafayette and Ashley (Jeremy) Green all of Baton Rouge, LA; niece Sherelle Diggs; grandchildren: Alex, Tylesha, Jerkirah, Ruby and Jeremy, Tyree, Tyler Jr. and Jaden, along with a host of great nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Cora Matthews; one brother, Lionel Russell, maternal and paternal grandparents; and one niece, Michelle Russell.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019