Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rose Lynn Funeral Services 1870 Cabanose Ave Lutcher , LA 70071 (225)-869-0000 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Rose Lynn Funeral Services 1870 Cabanose Ave Lutcher , LA 70071 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Paulina , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald James "Toodie" Roussel, born on August 5, 1951 passed away on Thursday May 16th, 2019 at the age of 67. He was a native of Paulina, LA and a resident of Lutcher, LA. He retired from Atmos Energy and worked in the gas industry for 48 years. Ronald enjoyed spending time with family and friends, LSU Football, beach vacations and watching his grandsons play sports. He was a loving husband and father and a fun, supportive "dad" to many. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa Caldarera Roussel; daughters, Mandy Roussel Detillier (Devin), Marcy Roussel Vicknair (Alvin); brothers, Carey Roussel (Jane), Danny Roussel (Susan), and Mickey Roussel (Sonya); mother-in-law, Barbara Matherne Caldarera; grandchildren, Ethan & Eli Detillier, Grace, Grayson, and Weston Vicknair. He is also survived by his in-laws, Curt, Jr. and Kim Caldarera, George and Greta Nassar, Chris and Dana Caldarera, Carter and Mary Beth Merrill; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Morgan Joseph Roussel III, Solange Martin Roussel Faucheux and step father, Ferducie "Pat" Faucheux; brother, Morgan Joseph Roussel IV and his father-in-law, Curtis James Caldarera, Sr. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 at Rose Lynn Funeral Home from 6:00pm until 9:00pm and on Wednesday, resuming at Rose Lynn Funeral Home from 9:00am until 10:45am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Paulina, LA. Burial will follow Mass at the church cemetery. The family would like to thank the employees of the following healthcare establishments: Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center, St. James Parish Hospital and St. Joseph Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Ronald James "Toodie" Roussel to Perry's Posse, P.O. Box 2053 Garyville, LA 70051. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements. If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook, please visit Ronald James "Toodie" Roussel, born on August 5, 1951 passed away on Thursday May 16th, 2019 at the age of 67. He was a native of Paulina, LA and a resident of Lutcher, LA. He retired from Atmos Energy and worked in the gas industry for 48 years. Ronald enjoyed spending time with family and friends, LSU Football, beach vacations and watching his grandsons play sports. He was a loving husband and father and a fun, supportive "dad" to many. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa Caldarera Roussel; daughters, Mandy Roussel Detillier (Devin), Marcy Roussel Vicknair (Alvin); brothers, Carey Roussel (Jane), Danny Roussel (Susan), and Mickey Roussel (Sonya); mother-in-law, Barbara Matherne Caldarera; grandchildren, Ethan & Eli Detillier, Grace, Grayson, and Weston Vicknair. He is also survived by his in-laws, Curt, Jr. and Kim Caldarera, George and Greta Nassar, Chris and Dana Caldarera, Carter and Mary Beth Merrill; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Morgan Joseph Roussel III, Solange Martin Roussel Faucheux and step father, Ferducie "Pat" Faucheux; brother, Morgan Joseph Roussel IV and his father-in-law, Curtis James Caldarera, Sr. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 at Rose Lynn Funeral Home from 6:00pm until 9:00pm and on Wednesday, resuming at Rose Lynn Funeral Home from 9:00am until 10:45am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Paulina, LA. Burial will follow Mass at the church cemetery. The family would like to thank the employees of the following healthcare establishments: Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center, St. James Parish Hospital and St. Joseph Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Ronald James "Toodie" Roussel to Perry's Posse, P.O. Box 2053 Garyville, LA 70051. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements. If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 19 to May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close