Ronald James Slayton, a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend; passed away peacefully at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the age of 66. He was retired from Union Pacific Railroad; was a resident and native of LA. Ronald served in the National Guard. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 12pm until Rite of Christian Burial at 2pm. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his fiancé, Jackie Granger; sons, Ronald James Slayton, Jr. and wife Nicki, Steven Paul Slayton and wife Aime, and Joshua Michael Slayton and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Christian, Suzannah, Caroline, Camille, Alyssa, Jayden, Brody and Brendan Slayton and Mariah Granger; great grandchild, Ava Hill; brothers, Cecil "Joe" Slayton and William Slayton and wife Michelle; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his granddaughter, Brinley Slayton; and parents, Cecil and Nilda Borne Slayton. Ronald was very kindhearted and would give you the shirt off of his back. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home
JUN
20
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
June 18, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
