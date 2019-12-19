Ronald Jerome Parms, a Sales and Marketing Executive and a resident of Dallas, TX and native of Baton Rouge, LA, died on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Dallas. He was 51. Visitation will be held at Greater Beach Grove Baptist Church, 5352 Ford St. Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until religious service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Rev. Keno M. L. Spurlock, Sr. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his devoted wife of 25 years, Shannon W. Parms; brothers Willie J. Parms, III (Tasha) and Ravlin P. Parms (Dawnelle). Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Jr, and Emmer Lee Parms; maternal grandparents Henry and Emmie Benton and paternal grandparents Willie, Sr. and Alsee Parms. He was a graduate of Southern University Laboratory School and Southern University A&M College where he earned bachelor of science degree in Business Management. Arrangements by Charles Mackey Scotlandville Funeral Services, 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019