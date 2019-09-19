Ronald "Pac" Johnson

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Ronald "Pac" Johnson departed this life on Monday, September 9, 2019 his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was 36, a native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 9:00 pm Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in Chackbay Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019
