Ronald Johnson Sr.
1951 - 2020
Ronald Johnson, Sr., age 68, passed away May 22, 2020 at home in Baton Rouge, LA surrounded by his beloved family. He was a graduate of Capitol Sr. High School. Ronald retired from Baton Rouge General Hospital after 30+ years of service. He leaves to cherish his legacy and fond memories, his loving mother, Gladys Stampley; 3 daughters, Wakenda Johnson of Burleson, TX, Vonja Sartin, and Tawanda Roach of Baton Rouge, LA; 2 sons, Ronald (Antonette) Johnson Jr. of New Orleans, LA and Duan Fort of Baton Rouge, LA; 6 sisters, Sandra (James) Brock, Sanita (Don) Evans, Teri Fisher, Laverne (James) Mcknight of Baton Rouge, Shannon Johnson and Kimberly Johnson of Arlington, TX; 3 brothers, James (Marilyn) Johnson, Gary (Peggy) Butler-Johnson, and Bryant Johnson of Los Angeles, CA; a devoted uncle Gilbert (Ester) Stampley; 13 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at Gloryland Baptist Church, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10:00 am. Please note adherence to CDC COVID-19 guidelines is required. Masks are required.

Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Gloryland Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
(225) 927-1640
