Ronald ""Ronnie"" Joseph Bergeron, a native of Klotzville, LA and resident of White Castle, LA, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the age of 75. Ronnie was born on May 6, 1943 in Klotzville and graduated from Assumption High School in 1961. He was a member of the Assumption High Band where he played the clarinet. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army in 1964 and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. After several years of Military Service, he received Honorable Discharge and a National Defense Service Medal. He then attended college at Nicholas State University where he studied History. He was a retired plant operator from Chevron Chemical with over 30 years of service. He currently retired as a driver from Enterprise with over 10 years of service. He was a long time Member of the Knights of Columbus. Ronnie loved Sac-a-lait fishing, dancing, traveling, listening to Cajun music and eating Cajun food especially from Landry's. He enjoyed watching LSU and Saints football, Astros baseball; old classic black and white moves especially old Westerns. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and provider for his family and will be missed dearly. He is survived by his three children, Marianna Bergeron, Ron Bergeron and Julia Dupont (Bradley); four grandchildren, Chase Bergeron, Colby Bergeron, Gracie Dupont and Adrianna Dupont; one brother, Harold Bergeron; one brother-in-law, Ronnie Hahn; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend Shirley Hebert and many co-workers and friends. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years, Ann Marie Sciortino Bergeron; parents, Harry and Thelma Bergeron; sister, Sandra B. Hahn; father and mother-in-law, Braus and Anna Sciortino; one sister-in-law, Linda Bergeron and one brother-in-law, Salvador J. Sciortino. Visitation will be at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in White Castle, LA on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 8:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment to follow in the White Castle Mausoleum. The family would like to express sincere thanks to all the Doctors and nurses that have taken care of Ronnie over the past several months from OLOL, Gonzales Healthcare Rehab, Southeast LA Veterans Home and the entire ICU staff at Oschner Medical in Kenner. In Lieu of flowers, the family request all donations be made to St. Jude Hospital or the . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019

Ourso Funeral Home

