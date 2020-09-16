Ronald Joseph Duhon, aged 74 of Gonzales, passed peacefully September 10 after a short but difficult illness. Ron was hard-working, loyal, dependable, deeply devoted to his family, and a man of deep Catholic faith. A native of Gramercy and former resident of Laplace, he graduated from Lutcher High School and Delgado. He served in the Army 199th Light Infantry Brigade, D Troop 17th Armored Cav in Viet Nam from Oct 1967 to Oct 1968, which included the infamous Tet Offensive. He retired from Dupont Chemical in Reserve after over 35 years' service, then worked as Maintenance Supervisor at St Mark's Catholic Church for 6 years. Ron is predeceased by his parents, James Louis Duhon Sr and Alice Roberts Duhon, first wife Katherine Bourgeois Duhon, brother James Louis Duhon Jr and grandparents Joseph Onezime and Louise Guedry Duhon and Joseph and Delphine Gautreau Roberts. He is survived by his wife of over 35 years Susan Wilson Duhon, his sons Darrin Duhon (Merrianne) of Houston, Eric Duhon of Denham Springs, Andrew Snyder (Heidi) of Apex NC, and Matthew Snyder (Maria) of Ft Collins CO, and 7 grandchildren: Ella, Madeline, Savannah, Charlotte, Jude, Jack and Eva Snyder, his brothers Leonard (Rhonda) of Galvez and Melvin (Erleen) of Magnolia MS, his sisters Viola Segari (Louis) of Abita LA, Delphine Gremillion (Chris) of Alexandria LA, Paula Cassagne (Harris) of Reserve, Louise Baird (Len) of Huntsville AL, and Theresa Jacob (Marcel) of Laplace, sister-in-law Norma Duhon, and faithful friend Maurice Laiche. Funeral Mass will be 11 am Friday Sept 18 at St Mark's Catholic Church in Gonzales. Masks required. Pallbearers will be Darrin, Melvin, Jason, and Jere Duhon, and Andrew and Matthew Snyder. Honorary pallbearer will be Eric and Leonard Duhon. Burial will be private in a military cemetery. The family would especially like to thank Dr Michelle Carroll of the VA for her extremely effective counsel over the years, Dr Benton Oubre, and the staff of Our Lady of the Lake, especially ICU nurses Max and Josh, for their extremely competent and compassionate assistance. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hope and Purpose Ministries, 2400 Veterans Blvd, Suite 510, Kenner LA 70062.

