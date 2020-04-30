Ronnie, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was born on June 7, 1956, and received his heavenly reward on April 29, 2020. He attended Tara High School and Spencer Draughon College. His parents, James J. Pirello and Frances Michelli Pirello, predecease him. Ronnie is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was a sweet, kind soul who loved God and his Catholic faith. He loved the LSU Tigers!! He was an angel on earth and will be missed. Due do the current quarantine circumstances, a private burial will be held.





