Ronald Joseph Pirello
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronnie, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was born on June 7, 1956, and received his heavenly reward on April 29, 2020. He attended Tara High School and Spencer Draughon College. His parents, James J. Pirello and Frances Michelli Pirello, predecease him. Ronnie is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was a sweet, kind soul who loved God and his Catholic faith. He loved the LSU Tigers!! He was an angel on earth and will be missed. Due do the current quarantine circumstances, a private burial will be held.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved