Ronald Joseph Sylvester Sr. lived a full life fueled by the love he had for his wife, Lisa. After fighting a valiant battle with Parkinson's disease, he passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on Monday, May 11, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Kenner, La. Affectionately known as "Pops", he was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and treasured friend to many. Born March 30, 1940, he was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Helen Smith and Maurice Sylvester, his sister Maxi Ashley and brother Maurice Sylvester Jr. He is survived by his wife, Lisa; his children: Lori, Mark and Scott Sylvester, Denny Lavespere, Nichole (Matt) Schweichert, Angelle (Shane) Muscarello and Ronald Joseph Jr. and Taylor Sylvester; nineteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Before becoming an entrepreneur, Ronnie had a passion for fast cars and was a top contender in the drag racing circuit. The Golden Spur, Boot Construction and Roughneck Construction, to name a few, were businesses that showcased his special talents; however, his pride and joy for the past 45 years was Sylvester's Western Wear where he became a legend in the country and western industry and earned the nickname "Mr. Boot". His family will continue his legacy on Williams Blvd. in Kenner, La. Due to Covid-19, the family will host a private graveside service in Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:30 PM. When restrictions are fully lifted, there will be a Celebration of Life to be held at Sylvester's Western Wear where the family will invite everyone to share a memory and celebrate the colorful life he lived. The online guestbook is available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 13 to May 15, 2020.