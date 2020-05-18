Ronald L. Gauthier Sr.
Ronald L. Gauthier Sr., of Moreauville, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 76. Mr. Gauthier enjoyed hunting, fishing, LSU sports and spending time with his family. Member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and retired from Sid Richardson Carbon Company. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruffin and Lillian Gauthier; and sister, Beverly Bohrer. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine "Jerrie" Ortego Gauthier; daughter, Sharon (Tom) Gauthier Mann; son, Ronald (Lana) Gauthier Jr, Donnie (Mindy) Gauthier; six grandchildren, Blake Mann, Mason Mann, Cody Gauthier, Katelyn Gauthier, Brantley James, and Charlie James; and siblings, Judy Gauthier Rundell and Havard Gauthier. Family and friends are invited to visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com to sign an online guest book. Special thanks to Father Michael Alello and St. Thomas More Catholic Church family, OLOL, St. James Place and Baton Rouge General for loving care given to him. In lieu of flowers send plants, offer masses or donations to St. Thomas More Catholic Church Baton Rouge, LA in his honor.

Published in The Advocate from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
