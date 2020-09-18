Ronald Lee Anderson, a native of Independence, Kansas and resident of St. Amant, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 76. He was a husband, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed. He proudly served for 20 years and then as a civilian for 22 years with the United States Navy. He was a reserved and humble man who enjoyed building things and loved to read! He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Jo Ann Anderson; daughter, Sherrie Anderson Houpy (Charles); sister, Mary Ann Lewis; two brothers, Jesse Anderson and Robert Anderson; three grandchildren, Charles, Amanda and Josephine; two great grandchildren, Tabatha and Liam, along with nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Ruby Anderson; and granddaughter, Anna. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 for 9:30 am until 10:30 am at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales with Mass of Christian Burial for 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant. Interment to follow at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Chalmette, La. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.