1/1
Ronald Lee Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Lee Anderson, a native of Independence, Kansas and resident of St. Amant, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 76. He was a husband, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed. He proudly served for 20 years and then as a civilian for 22 years with the United States Navy. He was a reserved and humble man who enjoyed building things and loved to read! He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Jo Ann Anderson; daughter, Sherrie Anderson Houpy (Charles); sister, Mary Ann Lewis; two brothers, Jesse Anderson and Robert Anderson; three grandchildren, Charles, Amanda and Josephine; two great grandchildren, Tabatha and Liam, along with nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Ruby Anderson; and granddaughter, Anna. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 for 9:30 am until 10:30 am at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales with Mass of Christian Burial for 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant. Interment to follow at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Chalmette, La. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved